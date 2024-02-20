Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) launched its ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ programme at the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to upskill youth in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things and make them job-ready, the company said in a release.

Under the programme, SSIR will train and empower 1,100 undergraduate engineering students across the state of Karnataka.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr BE. Rangaswamy, Registrar of VTU, in the presence of Dr S Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor of VTU.

Balajee Sowrirajan, corporate EVP & MD, Samsung Semiconductor India Research, said, “The objective of launching Samsung Innovation Campus is to empower young minds and foster innovative thinking in them. Our partnership with VTU is a stepping stone towards creating an innovation centre that brings out the potential of the youth. This collaboration will not only enhance technical capabilities in young students but will also make them industry-ready. We are optimistic that through the programme, SSIR will foster innovation and instill an entrepreneurial mindset amongst aspiring engineers.”

Dr S Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor of VTU, said, “VTU is a leading university for technical education in Karnataka dedicated to preparing students for the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Through its industry-relevant curriculum, VTU stands strong at offering a comprehensive blend of technical expertise and vocational skills essential for students to succeed in their career journey. We are elated to collaborate with Samsung Semiconductor India Research as it would help our students to learn industry-relevant concepts as well as get hands-on training which will make them job-ready for the future.”

