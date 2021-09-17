SC dismisses plea challenging Kerala move to hold offline exam for Class 11

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed a plea challenging Kerala government’s decision to hold physical exam for Class 11.
A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said a detailed affidavit has been filed and that they are taking all measures related to the Coronavirus protocol.
The top court said holistic approach has to be taken in the matter and the authorities are conscious of their duties. “We are convinced by the explanation offered by the State and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination. Dismissed,” said the Bench.
The apex court said it had intervened on the earlier occasion as there was a possibility of third wave by September.
“Third wave is not in the offing immediately,” said the Bench.
The Kerala government, in an affidavit, had told the top court that online examinations will be a disadvantage for students with no access to laptops and mobile phones.
“The conduct of examination through online mode will prejudice a large number of students who have no access to laptops, desktops or even mobile phones. The students belonging to the lower strata of society are depending on mobile phones or tablets for attending online classes.
“In many areas, internet connection or mobile data are not available. These students will never be able to write online examinations,” the State government had told the court.
