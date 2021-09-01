Schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu reopen

Schools for classes 9 to 12, and colleges reopened in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. However, the response has been mixed with many parents preferring to wait for a few days before sending their children to schools and prefer the online classes while some were excited to see their kids go to school.

“Back to school. Aniketh is thrilled to be going to school. Yep, you can't see it due to the mask. What should have been normal is such a big deal,” tweeted Ramkey Ananthkrishnan on his son heading to the school.

Free bus ride

The State government announced that college and school students (classes 9 to 12) can travel for free to their institutions in government buses from September 1. Students were allowed to enter the classes after checking the temperature and were provided sanitisers. Schools have been asked by the State government to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and SOP.

School and college managements should ensure that students coming from Kerala to their institutions are vaccinated against Covid-19 and also produce an RT-PCR certificate.

On March 20, due to an increase in Covid19 cases, the Tamil Nadu Government had ordered closure of schools for classes 9,10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.