Share of girl students lowest in the institutions of National Importance: Survey

Only 11.04 per cent of colleges in India are exclusively for female students with the share of girl students being lowest in the Institutions of National Importance followed by State Private Open Universities, Deemed Universities-Government, according to an All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018-19.

The report added that female students constitute 48.6 per cent of the total enrollment in the higher education which has been estimated to be 37.4 million.

It added that 16.3 per cent of all the colleges have enrollment of less than 100 students and in 64.4 per cent of the colleges the enrollment is lesser than 500 students. While, only 4 per cent of them have enrollment which is more than 3,000 students.

Only 2.5 per cent of all the colleges are running the PhD programme and around 35 per cent have Post Graduate level programmes in them.

According to the report, BA programme remains the most popular course among the students at the under-graduate, followed by BSc and BCom programme.

The report mentioned,"At Undergraduate level the highest number (35.9 per cent) of students are enrolled in Arts/Humanities/Social Sciences courses followed by Science (16.5 per cent), Engineering and Technology (13.5 per cent) and Commerce (14.1 per cent)".

For the survey, total 993 universities and 39, 931 colleges which are listed on AISHE portal were expected to upload the data out of which 944 universities and 36, 308 colleges uploaded it respectively during 2018-19.

It further mentioned that the highest number of students are enrolled at Under Graduate level across India.

Out of the total enrollment of 3,73,99,388 students, a vast majority of 2,98,29,075 students are enrolled in under graduate that is a sweeping 79.8 per cent followed by Post Graduation 10.8 per cent.