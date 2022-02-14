Skill-Lync hits $40 million in annual revenue run rate

Skill-Lync, a Chennai-based engineering edtech platform, on Monday announced it had acheived an annual revenue runrate (ARR) of US$ 40 million, growing over 4x growth in the last five months.

In a statement, Skill-Lync said, it deepened its course offerings in 2021 and witnessed 3X growth in enrollments and revenue across India and internationally, with students enrolling from over 78 countries.

"Along with the increase in revenue, the company has now helped over 1,000+ engineers get successful career opportunities by doubling its partnerships and placements with leading companies such as Renault Nissan, Cyient, Altair, AMTZ, Expleo, to name a few. The company has also hired over 1,000 employees within a span of 6 months," it added.

Launched in April 2015 by Suryanarayanan P and Sarangarajan V, lkill-Lync addresses tthe lack of quality and application-based learning in the Iundergraduate engineering education The engineering-centric edtech startup provides courses in mechanical, electrical, civil and computer science engineering streams for students worldwide.

Course details

Skill-Lync's learning programmes come in two different models : 8-12 month Master courses focused on providing in-depth industry-relevant technical knowledge and 6-month programs at physical skill-centers with access to hands-on practical experience. The models are available on both online and offline formats.

“With Skill-Lync expanding globally, we have witnessed a tremendous interest in our courses. We have grown 4x in the last five months keeping our marketing spend in control and aiming towards profitability in 2022. We aim to bring robust results for the next two quarters as we work towards our growth playbook,” Nikhil Mittal, Head of Growth at Skill Lync, said in the release.

Recently, Skill-Lync announced that it aims to hire over 3,000 employees in the coming months. The startup had also partnered with Cyient to help hire qualified embedded professionals as the tech major plans to hire over 4,000 employees to its workforce. Till date, the startup has raised a total of US $20 million across its seed and Series A funding rounds, backed by Iron Pillar along with Y Combinator and Better Capital.