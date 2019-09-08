Soon, UGC to introduce Faculty Induction Programme for teachers

She’s got a brand new bag
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to introduce a Faculty Induction Programme (FIP) for all the newly-recruited teachers in the higher educational institutions.
To impart the month-long training on FIP, UGC will organise workshops and about 500 teachers will be trained for this.
The aim of the programme is to equip teachers with advanced tools and resources, to enable them make decisions within the limits, established by the present higher education system.
“This programme is for young people who choose teaching as a profession. Besides teaching, they also have multiple roles to play such as to make students responsible citizens and inculcate human values and professional ethics in them,“ said a source in the government.
As there is no separate faculty in the higher educational institutions to impart value inculcation and environmental education, this one-month orientation programme will train the young faculty on these aspects, the official said.
All the National Resource Centre and the Human Resource Development Centre will be requested to implement this training programme which is designed by the UGC, with the help of experts from various fields of education.
Meanwhile, the UGC is also all set to come up with the ‘life skill’ programme for students to help them inculcate emotional and intellectual competencies in students and help them overcome stress and manage time effectively.
