SRMIST reports record placements, Linkedin offers the highest package at ₹46 lakh per annum 

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), a leading private deemed university, said 2021-22 proved to be a bumper season for the institute as it has achieved record placements during this season.

More than 10,000+ offers have been made to the graduating class of 2022 students this placement season. More than 1,000 companies have already visited the campus since the commencement of the placement season in July 2021.

“This is a record-breaking number as no other institution has placed so many students so far. The number is expected to rise as many more companies are expected to come as the placement season will continue till April/May 2022,” said a statement.

Super Dream offers

About 4,000+ students have been made Super Dream (₹10 lakh per annum) and Dream offer (₹5 lakh per annum) and 5,200+ unique offers so far. Students are also recruited by companies from the Core Engineering sector.

This year, the highest offer made on the campus is ₹46 lakh per annum by LinkedIn.

“There is a sharp increase in the number of students getting placed in above ₹10 lakh per annum, i.e. 30-40 per cent increase as compared to previous years. Among CS/IT we have almost touched the average of 9.5 lakh per annum. Most of the students are inclined towards getting placed in high paying & product companies,” said N.Venkata Sastry, Director (Career Centre).

Top recruiters

Other top recruiters this year include Amazon, Paypal, Google, Commvault, Morgan Stanley, VM Ware, Bajaj Finserv, Accolite, Toyota, EY GDS, Amdocs, Deloitte, JP Morgan, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, L&T Construction, Honda R&D, IBM, Fidelity, Fiserv, Barclays, Hero MotoCorp, Walmart, John Deere, Philips, Bank Of America, Wells Fargo, Sabre, Siemens, Hitachi, SILICON LABS, Alstom, HPE, Vodafone, Norton Lifelock, Apollo Tyres, Air Asia, AB Inbev, NeilsonIQ, MediaTek, KPMG, Tekion, Airtel-Africa.

Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, T R Paarivendhar congratulated the graduated students on their success and thanked SRMIST’s staff for their effort, the statement added.