Start-up incubator T-Hub’s Covid-19 challenge for students

Start-up incubator T-Hub, IT infrastructure firm Q City and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have announced a Covid-19 Innovation Challenge, asking students to create solutions to check the spread of the contagious diseases.

As a part of this programme, the most innovative projects or ideas will be shortlisted for advanced mentoring by experts from the partnering organisations. They will work with the students to help them transform their ideas into viable business propositions.

“The programme is open to student innovators across colleges in Telangana. Students are encouraged to develop a potential solution, idea or an app for reporting, curing or tracing the Covid-19 pandemic, or anything else that can help curb its spread and prevent future outbreaks,” said Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub.

The focus areas for the programme are - easy detection of infected persons; low cost and easy to implement; efficient tracking of infected persons and their contact with other persons; and regular monitoring of the spread of the virus and predict outcomes.

Besides getting access to mentorship and guidance, the short-listed students will get exposure to the industrial experts from Q City, Grace Cancer Foundation and CCMB. Applications are open until April 20. Winners will be announced in the last week of April.