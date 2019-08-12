Education

TA Pai Management Institute in pact with US body for coaching in principles of tech analysis

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on August 12, 2019 Published on August 12, 2019

View of TA Pai Management Institute at Manipal

TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chartered Market Technician (CMT) Association, New York City, to educate students in the principles of technical analysis.

A press release said here on Monday that CMT Association is a global credentialing body with nearly 50 years of service in the financial industry.

The partnership aims at educating students in the principles of technical analysis and bridging the gap between the industry and academia. The two institutions will work together to innovate solutions to address the growing demand for education and career preparedness while advocating for the advancement of technical analysis .

Institutions under the CMT Association’s Academic Partner Programme demonstrate academic rigour in financial courses ranging from quantitative methodologies to behavioral finance as well as portfolio management and other key aspects of technical analysis, it said.

Being affiliated with CMT's Academic Partner Programme indicates that the curriculum is closely related to professional practice and provides students with the knowledge to be successful candidates in the CMT programme and career professionals in investment management, the release added.

