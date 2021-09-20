Telangana, UNICEF announce School Innovation challenge

The Government of Telangana, in association with the UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), YuWaah and Inqui-lab Foundation announced the launch of the second edition of the Telangana School Innovation Challenge (TSIC) 2021.

The Challenge is aimed at nurturing design thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship among chool students.

Beginning October 2021, the programme will include a host of activities from learning modules to activity-based problem solving, conceptualising innovative solutions for the chosen problem statements.

“Creating access to design thinking and problem-solving skills are important to inculcate innovation mindset at a young age. This year the Challenge is going to target 50,000 school children across the State,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said here on Monday, while announcing the second edition.

A boot camp will be organised for the 33 finalists (one each from each district). It will be followed by a Grand Finale to select three winners, who would receive incubation support.

This year, the programme would also include social welfare, tribal, residential and private budget schools.

The SIC challenge management technology platform onboarded about 25,000 government school students (Classes 6-10) and 5,200 teachers. They were exposed to UNICEF’s UPSHIFT social innovation curriculum.

“At the end of the programme in the first edition, we have received about 7,000 entrepreneurial solutions from the students, addressing social problems,” an IT Ministry official has said.