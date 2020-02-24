Top IITs, IIMs launch iVEIN to promote entrepreneurship

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
India’s premier technical and management institutions have joined hands to launch a consortium to boost entrepreneurship ecosystem through high quality research in innovation, venturing and entrepreneurship.
Called ‘Innovation-Venturing and Entrepreneurship in India Network (iVEIN),’ its founding members are faculty at IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta and IIM Kozhikode. The network of institutions will leverage strengths of the partners and would work with other stakeholders such as incubators, government and investors to generate and disseminate knowledge.
iVEIN was launched on February 15 on the sidelines of Dialogue with Stakeholders event held by the Society for Innovation and Entrepreeurship at IIT Bombay, said a press release.
The objectives of iVEIN network include creating an interdisciplinary body of knowledge synthesising multiple perspectives; help in effective policy formulation at multiple levels; develop thought leadership for practice and seed the creation of a society that will organise annual conferences, publish a journal, and architect a data repository in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The immediate activity that would be taken up by iVEIN would be to publish the India Innovation, Venture and Entrepreneurship Report. Conceptualised as a biennial publication, the first report would be published in 2020 with the theme: Creating Successful Ventures, the release said.
A Thillai Rajan, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, who is coordinating the initiative, said that innovation, venturing and entrepreneurship are getting increasing attention from policymakers. These three areas are expected to play a key role in the economic growth of the country in addition to strengthening India’s position as an innovation country. The iVEIN network will facilitate high-quality research in this field among the academic fraternity in India and create avenues for dissemination of the relevant knowledge through conferences and journal publications.
