TVS Supply Chain Solutions to train over 2,000 rural youth every year

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a leading supply chain solutions provider, announced today the inauguration of its training academy aimed at turning around 2,000 rural youths employment-ready every year.

Located in the industrial corridor of Oragadam near Chennai, the academy will provide essential and specific skill-set training and knowledge to help create a pool of supply chain talent, who will be employment-ready for the entire industry after the training programme, the company said in a press release.

“We have created an academy to provide focused skill-set training on warehouse management, transportation management and technology-related aspects ensuring both classroom and on-the-job training,” said Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

He added in the release, “The certification courses at this centre will set the benchmark for the industry best practices and the trained individuals will be ready for employment in the fast-growing supply chain industry.”

Spread over a built-up area of 29,000 sq ft including a model warehouse training centre covering 4,300 sq ft, the training academy has classrooms, spares & maintenance tools room, warehouse set up, and Material Handling Equipment (MHE) training yard facilities.

The residential training programmes are run by the academy facilitating boarding and lodging for the students without any cost. The young workforce who are trained would be absorbed in projects as per the requirements, the release said.

Viswanathan said, TVS SCS will also replicate the model in other parts of the country starting from the Western region soon. The aim is to train around 5,000 individuals every year in the next couple of years.