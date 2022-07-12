UoH, NIAB ink MoU for collaboration

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) have entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration.

As part of the MoU, the UoH and NIAB will collaborate on fundamental areas of biological sciences. Faculty, researchers and scientists from both the institutions will collaborate on animal biotechnology or allied areas.

On a mutually agreeable basis, NIAB scientists would actively participate in teaching Master’s programmes at UoH in specialised areas of animal biology and biotechnology and offer students the chance to undertake project work in their labs.

Scientists from the NIAB may be appointed as adjunct professors at the University of Hyderabad, and vice versa, in compliance with the respective institutions’ regulations.

The MoU would be in force for a period of five years, according to a release.