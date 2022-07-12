upGrad launches five new offline experience centres

Edtech unicorn, upGrad has launched five new offline experience centres in Delhi, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Kottayam and Patna. upGrad currently has a strength of 26 active offline experience centres across India and aims to add another 26 during the current fiscal.

upGrad is expanding its business across target markets to cater to the increasing demand for quality online education, especially in non-metro cities. “Through these new additions, we are ramping up our network of counsellors and coaches to provide strategic guidance to our learners for mapping their existing skill sets with their career aspirations and goals for maximised professional growth,” said Jeetender Singh, Business Head - upGrad.

Exponential offline demand

The company has witnessed exponential offline demand through its existing 21 experience centres where the count for counselling sessions grew by 1200 per cent during Q1 of the current fiscal as compared to the last year. “The idea of penetrating deeper across non-metros for making quality higher education mainstream is now reaping results, also in the form of business numbers. Our revenue went up by 3.2x through these offline centres in Q1 and we will continue to serve our learners with the best of learning opportunities,” Singh added .

“Driving meaningful career outcomes for our learners is priority for us and therefore, we research a lot to understand how are consumers evolving. This gives us an edge to preempt consumer trends and create offerings which are inclusive and outcome-driven. Our high-impact human-led delivery service - backed by seasoned coaches, councellors, & mentors is fostering higher one-on-one engagement with learners and their families which in turn, shall also strengthen our stature as the Lifelong Learning partner for millions across Indian households,” concluded Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

upGrad offers various online education courses to college learners, working professionals from 18-50 years. It has a learner base of over three million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and enterprise business with a client base of 1,000 companies worldwide.