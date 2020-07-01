UPSC gives opportunity to candidates to submit their revised choice of centre

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday said that keeping in view the requests from candidates they will be given an opportunity to submit their revised choice of centre of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. It will also be applicable for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020.

“The option to change the centre for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 is also being made available to the candidates,” said the official release.

The window of submitting the revised choice of Centre by the candidates will be operational in two phases from July 7-13, and July 20-24 on the Commission’s website.

The requests for change in the centre will be considered based on the principle of “first-apply-first allot basis and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen, the release added.

The UPSC will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 (including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020) on October 4.