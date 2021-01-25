US Embassy organises English language course for Delhi teachers

Seven hundred pre-service teachers from Delhi and the NCR will participate in training courses organised by the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, in partnership with nine key teacher training colleges of the University of Delhi, to help meet objectives of the New Education Policy (NEP)

"The courses are designed to address some of the objectives outlined in India’s NEP and will help teachers teach English as well as teach in English," according to an official release circulated by the U.S. Embassy.

Nineteen U.S. Department of State-funded Virtual English Language Fellows will lead the two ten-week online courses from January 25 to April 12, 2021.

The courses will promote reflective and learner-centred pedagogy as mandated in the NEP and enhance teachers’ abilities to support the development of students’ English language proficiency in all subject areas and critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and other 21st Century skills.

This new initiative will also incorporate hands-on experience with new classroom technologies, supporting teachers in addressing some of the pandemic-related challenges they currently face. Graduates will use the skills they learn in the program to benefit tens of thousands of students for their careers, the release said.