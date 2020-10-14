VIBGYOR Group puts expansion plan on hold

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
VIBGYOR Group has put its school expansion plans on hold this year.
Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said that they had plans to add ten schools to the network this year, but “we could add just three - one each at Pune, Indore and Coimbatore. There has been a lot of delay in construction due to the pandemic,” he added.
With this, the number of schools operating under the VIBGYOR umbrella is 40, the Chairman of the Group said.
Conceding to the challenging times, he said “we have invested heavily towards imparting education online and trained our staff as well. The challenge is in teaching young kids; they need parental support. We are on track, not cutting down on portions.”
The Group has granted fee waivers worth ₹10 crore through the EduBridge Scholarship programme.
VIBGYOR EduBridge Scholarship programme is essentially a fee waiver programme aimed at providing financial assistance to VIBGYOR parents impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Around 4,000 students have availed the scholarship since its launch in March 2020, he said.
Besides scholarship, VIBGYOR has also launched the easy-EMI Education Loan programme in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Vadodara to provide financial assistance to Covid-impacted families.
Under this programme, each family can avail a maximum of 2 loans up to ₹5 lakh (₹2.5 lakh per student) for 27 months, to meet their children's education-related expenses.
“Ours is not a franchisee model. It is fully owned,” he said without disclosing the total investment in the project.
Going forward, Kerawalla perceives that a blended system of education would come to stay.
