We have not used upGrad brand name in our advertising: Scaler

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 03, 2021

upGrad has accused Scaler of using its brand name through Google Ads to gain illicit benefit.

Edtech platform Scaler has denied infringing copyright or trademark of upGrad after the latter filed in the Delhi High Court for violation of the intellectual property. It has sought damages of more than ₹3 crore.

"Google Adwords bidding wars are the standard industry practice these days. Having said that, we vehemently and categorically deny the charges levelled by upGrad. We have not used their brand name in our advertising or indulged in any activity that would result in copyright or trademark infringement. Top tech companies recruit from Scaler because of the highly skilled and ethical candidates we produce. We hold high ethical standards and are proud of the work our employees, learners, and alumni are doing to uplift our nation," said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit and Scaler

upGrad has accused Scaler of using its brand name ‘upGrad’ through Google Ads to appear on top of the search results on Google search engine and, in turn, gaining illicit benefit.

Published on December 03, 2021

