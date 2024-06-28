Wipro Ltd has signed an MoU with Anna University in Chennai to provide faculty and students skill-based training on VLSI design. It plans to set up an innovation centre to offer skill-based courses to sixth and seventh semester students of the electronics department.

The course will be delivered by Wipro’s Talent Skilling Team. Students will get internships to work on real-time problems and placement opportunities on completing the course. Faculty will also be trained in these courses , a release from Anna University said.

Wipro and Anna University inked the MoU on Thursday in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University and the Wipro leadership team headed by Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, and R. Srikumar, Chief Operating Officer of Wipro Engineering Edge.

The MoU aligns with the university’s purpose and recent attempts to provide industry-relevant and industry-ready curriculum and training. It is envisaged that Wipro would soon establish a Centre of Excellence in the field of VLSI . The activity was initiated and coordinated by the Centre for University-Industry Collaboration, the release said.