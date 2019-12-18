XIME to host ‘Make In India’ seminar on Jan 10-11

Video | How do women view careers today?
Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) is gearing up to host a two-day national seminar on “Make in India” at its campus in Bengaluru on January 10 and 11, 2020.
Themed “Make in India : Make it Work”, this seminar aims to evaluate “Make in India”, its initiatives and actions extensively, highlight the challenges and seek solutions and strategies to boost the programme, said J Philip, Chairman, XIME.
He said that the success of this national campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi largely depended on innovations, initiatives and actions taken by industries as also the regulatory policies.
The seminar is expected to bring together Government representatives, academicians, researchers, business managers, professionals, practitioners, scholars and research policy makers on one platform, to exchange and share their experiences and ideas related to different aspects of Make in India
The key-note and panel discussions, and fire chats during the seminar would encourage young minds and MSMEs to work towards innovative business solutions, he said.
