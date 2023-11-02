Commending the role played by Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) in reducing carbon emissions by 45 million tonnes (MT), Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday said the state-run firm now aims to reduce power consumption in fans by 35 per cent.

Singh said the company will distribute 1 crore energy efficient Brush-Less Direct Current (BLDC) ceiling fans across the country.

“In the realm of cooling solutions, while wealthier individuals may opt for air conditioners, EESL aims to achieve a 35 per cent reduction in electricity consumption for fans, both in organised and unorganised sectors,” Singh said after launching EESL’s National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) and Energy Efficient Fans Programme (EEFP).

Rationale

Ceiling fans contribute to around 40 per cent of total residential electricity consumption, which accounts for over a quarter of India’s overall electricity usage.

By replacing all current ceiling fans with efficient models, nearly 20 per cent of the total residential electricity consumption can be diminished. EESL aims to capitalise on this potential for savings by deploying 1 crore 5-star energy-efficient ceiling fans across India.

EESL has been instrumental in India’s energy transition journey, working in tandem with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to introduce pioneering schemes unmatched on a global scale. These initiatives have significantly reduced carbon emissions by 45 million tonnes and prevented a peak power demand of 12 GW, the Minister noted.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal pointed out that India’s fan market is estimated at around ₹10,500 crore, with a substantial portion of the demand arising from replacements.

“EESL’s introduction of the 5-star labelling programme is poised to stimulate significant replacement demand for ceiling fans across India,” he added.

Energy efficiency

The EEFP focuses on deploying energy-efficient BLDC fans, with the goal of distributing 1 crore ceiling fans, while the NECP introduces induction-based cook stoves and will deploy 20 lakh such units.

These cooking stoves offer a cost advantage of 25-30 per cent over traditional cooking methods, promising both energy savings and cost-effective cooking solutions.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor said: “Our focus is on generating demand and creating an ecosystem where energy-efficient products are readily available. We aim to not just sell fans but to transform the market, particularly in urban areas, by promoting energy-efficient BLDC fans. To drive this movement, we are committed to ensuring competitive prices and easy accessibility through an inventory- less and automated B2B E-marketplace.”

The focus is on generating demand and creating an ecosystem where energy-efficient products are readily available, he added.

BEE Director General Abhay Bakre said the goal is to reduce dependence on LPG and kerosene-based cooking, offering sustainable, low-emission alternatives.

“For this, we piloted initiatives in regions like Puducherry, Kerala and Ladakh, with EESL leading the charge in transforming clean cooking in India. Additionally, the BLDC Fans programme aims to enhance efficiency for cooling while conserving energy considering 4 crore fans are sold every year in India,” he added.

