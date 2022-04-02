EKA unveils its first electric bus EKA E9

EKA, an electric vehicle manufacturing, and technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, on Saturday, launched its newest 9-metre pure electric and zero-emission bus, EKA E9.

The E9, EKA’s first battery-electric bus, has a new streamlined vehicle design, maximized power and range due to its monocoque stainless steel chassis and complete composite structure. With a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) lower than existing Internal Combustion engine-powered buses, EKA E9 promises to deliver sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders.

The bus was unveiled by Aaditya Thackeray, State Minister of Tourism and Environment and Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA and Pinnacle Industries Limited at The Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC).

Features

EKA E9 comes with both front and rear air suspension with ECAS. With 2500 mm width, 31+D +Wheelchair (equipped with wheelchair ramp), the bus offers ample space for passenger (seating + standing) movement. The low entry/exit steps are ergonomically designed with kneeling features with lowest 650 mm floor height, making them extremely comfortable and accessible for the elderly, children, women and specially abled passengers.

EKA E9 is powered by an electric motor that generates maximum power of 200 KW and torque of 2500 NM, offering faster acceleration, more horsepower, greater traction power, industry-leading reliability, along with 17 per cent gradeability to tackle any terrain and a regenerative braking system.

Battery system

With an advance chemistry powerful Li-Ion battery suitable for city operation, the battery system is safe, durable, and efficient. EKA E9 is also equipped with a vehicle control unit software designed in-house, with an integrated strategy for vehicle features, the company added.

Speaking at the launch Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA and Pinnacle Industries Ltd, said, “ Our buses are designed and optimized to provide the best ride experience, cleaner environment, and best returns to the customers. With the new EKA E9, we offer a global platform for clean, efficient, and profitable public transport to meet the rising demand on important markets that are ready for the shift to electromobility.”