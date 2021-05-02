AINRC, BJP combine set to sweep Pudhucherry polls

The All-India NR Congress (AINRC) and the BJP combine is set to sweep the Pudhucherry Assembly polls going by the current trend.

In the 14-member Assembly in the Union Territory, the AINRC led by former chief minister N Rangaswamy had won four seats and was leading in two and the BJP had won in two and leading in one. It will be a debut for the BJP in the UT Assembly.

The DMK had won one seat while the Congress was leading in two and independents in two seats, according to Election Commission of India data.