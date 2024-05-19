Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced with Nayab Singh Saini, who was the then BJP’s State unit President, to give leadership to the non-Jat OBC social engineering it successfully did to retain power for a decade in the State. Now at the helm of affairs, Saini has a daunting task to beat the anti-incumbency not just in Lok Sabha but Assembly elections too. He spoke to businessline’ in Karnal on BJP’s poll prospects. Edited excerpts:

Q How to you see your rise as Haryana Chief Minister on the eve of LS elections?

This was the party’s decision. Only in the BJP, an ordinary worker can be assigned any responsibility. Even a panna paramukh can be asked to take responsibility in the BJP which is an organisation-based party unlike the Congress... Here workers are valued.

Q Weren’t you made CM because you fitted into the BJP’s non-Jat OBC politics in Haryana?

I don’t think so. This mindset is of Congress. My colleague (sitting next to him at the time of the interview) is a general secretary of the State unit of the BJP and is a Jat, and I was the president (before becoming CM). This is not about social engineering. I was a worker of the party, then I was suddenly made President of the State unit. I continued to work and I was announced as the Chief Minister. This is the beauty of the BJP, and in Congress only dynasty prevails, they cannot think beyond family. First both, ‘Bapu and beta’ (Bhupinder and Deepender Hooda) fought elections. They lost elections. Now he must be thinking to promote his son. Deepender Hooda will be losing again in polls. You will get to know on June 4.

Q On what conviction are you saying he will lose?

On the basis of my party workers’ inputs and on the performance of PM Modi. Due to the double-engine government here, if the Centre sends ₹1 for development, people here would get ₹1.25, unlike in the Congress regime where people would get just 25 paisa of ₹1 that came from the Centre. All the ten LS seats of Haryana will go to the BJP. Today the entire State is with Modi to realise his clarion call to make India a developed country by 2047.

Q Is the Congress-AAP opposition alliance a challenge for the BJP?

The Congress is getting squeezed. Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be folded up after Independence but Congress for its own self-interest continued and the nation had to pay a price for it. The Congress fought the 2014 elections on 472 seats and in 2019, it fought on 431 seats, and 272 in 2024. It’s getting squeezed due to its wrong policies. In 2029, it will not be seen anywhere. There are hardly any ticket seekers in the Congress. A person (Kejriwal) used to accuse that Congress is a corrupt party. A person who used to say that he will not take a house because he is an aam aadmi made a ‘shees mahal’ by investing ₹45 crore on it. A person who said he will provide good education to children, opened liquor shops. It’s a ghamandia gatbandhan (arrogant coalition). They have joined hands to protect themself from action against their indulgence in corruption.

Q Do you think there is an anti-incumbency against the 10-year rule of the Khattar government?

No, there was no anti-incumbency. When the Vikshit Bharat yatra began, I saw that. After that, Jan Samvad programme took place, I was witness to that as well. People would say that Modi gave us Ayushman card for cashless medical treatment; then how can then there be anti-incumbency.

Q How about anti-incumbency against the State government?

Anti-incumbency is in the Congress. As I said, Congress is getting weaker, squeezed. There is no anti-incumbency in the BJP or the BJP-led government.

Q I have heard you speak on the farmers issue. You cited many pro-farmer initiatives of the government. Still why is there a trust deficit between the BJP and farmers?

Farmers have viswas (faith) in us. They come out in our support. We are giving MSPs on 14 agricultural produce. Farmers are also getting Pradhan Mantri crop insurance. They (Congress) used to give a ₹2 cheque, which was nothing but to mock farmers. Congress is responsible for the state in which farmers are. The agitation of farmers are a creation of Congress. They should honour Modi ji for the kind of steps he has taken for their welfare. In 2004, Congress went to people’s home and gave guarantee that they will give a job to one youth from every house. They were in power for ten years. How many jobs did they give? Whatever jobs they gave was through corrupt practice. But, Manohar Lal (Khattar) gave jobs ‘bina parchi bina kharchi (without influence and bribe). Bhupinder Singh Hooda had kept the balance at his residence, and he would weigh briefcases filled with cash before offering jobs.

Q Ahead of assembly elections, which are a few months away, your government has been reduced to minority. How do you view this situation?