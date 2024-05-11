Even as the electioneering ends in the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, thousands of people from Hyderabad and some parts of Telangana have set off for different locations in the neighbouring State to cast their votes.

The huge rush of buses and cars plying to Andhra Pradesh has caused traffic hold-ups across the two key national highways that connect Telangana with Vijayawada and Kurnool. Bus stands and railway stations are brimming with passengers trying to get a seat to go to their native villages. Private travel operators have reportedly hiked the charges, cashing in on the situation.

“I am going to Kakinada to cast my vote there. I sent my family a week ago. I’m going there today in my car to avoid the last-day rush tomorrow,” P Srikanth, who works for a construction equipment company, told businessline.

With political analysts forecasting a close finish in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party-BJP-Jana Sena alliance have mobilised all their resources to convince the migrants living in Hyderabad to go to their native places and cast their votes.

The parties have arranged buses in localities such as Kukatpally, Miyapur, and Dilsukhnagar where people from Andhra Pradesh live in large numbers. Besides, TDP and YSRCP loyalists working in the IT industry in Hyderabad are arranging car-pool-ups to ferry the voters to their native places.

Though there is no exact number of voters going to Andhra Pradesh available, it is estimated that three to five lakh voters will be going to Andhra Pradesh over the weekend to cast their votes in the May 13 polling.

Political analyst Siva Racharla said that the voters going from Hyderabad and Bengaluru are a key factor in at least 40-50 constituencies in East and West Godavari districts, North Coastal districts and Kadapa and Anantapur in Rayalaseema.

He sees a similar movement from Bengaluru, which is also home to a large number of Telugus, particularly belonging to the adjoining Rayalaseema districts.

“A large number of people from North Coastal districts work as security guards (and construction labour) in Hyderabad. They go to “Hyderabad is home to over 30 lakh people from Andhra Pradesh. We don’t know how many of them have registered their votes in Andhra Pradesh. But I’m sure at least five to ten lakh people may potentially go to Andhra Pradesh,” a YSRCP leader said wishing anonymity.

On asked whether his party is arranging transport services, he said, “Yes. Of course.”

Telugu Desam Party, which has considerable supporters in Hyderabad -- particularly in the IT industry, and Jana Sena Party are not lagging. Its leaders back home and volunteers have been arranging transport services for people.