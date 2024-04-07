Stepping in the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued a notice to the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making derogatory comments about Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. This follows an official complaint filed by TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah against Jagan Reddy on April 5.

The EC served notice to Jagan asking him to submit his stand within 48 hours from time of receipt of the notice, failing which a report will be sent to EC for further action against Jagan Reddy.

During YSRCP’s ‘Memanta Siddham’ public meetings at Puttalapattu, Madanapalle, Naidupeta Jagan equated Nara Chandrababu Naidu to multiple demonic characters from popular films, apart from making false allegations against Naidu.