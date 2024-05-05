Ahead of elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assembly next week, Andhra Pradesh government has completed the disbursal of monthly welfare pensions to the tune of ₹1,945 crore on Sunday.

The Government has released ₹1,945.39 crore for disbursement of social security pensions to 65,49,864 pensioners in the State.

As on Sunday, 65,00,707 beneficiaries received pensions (99.25 per cent), according to official information.

Disbursal of 74,399 pensions have been added to door-to-door pension disbursal mode taking the total number in this mode to 7,31,760 as they could not be delivered through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Through DBT, 48,17,718 pensions have been disbursed out of 48,18,104 pensions.

Disbursal of welfare pensions is significant as it could impact the voter behaviour in the upcoming elections.

However, acting on a complaint, Election commission on March 30, 2024 directed the State government to keep the village and ward volunteers away from distribution at their doorstep in the wake of model code of conduct for ensuing elections.