Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the final list for all the 147 assembly seats in the state, including the names of three more candidates and a change of nominee in one Vidhan Sabha seat.

Among the new nominees, Sabitri Pradhan will contest for Khandapada assembly seat in Nayagarh district, while Sandhyarani Das will represent Korei in Jajpur district.

Sandhyarani Das is the mother of BJD’s organisational secretary and Lok Sabha candidate Pranab Prakash Das and wife of late Ashok Das, former Janata Dal president.

Turncoat sitting MLA Sukant Nayak, who joined BJD on March 31 after resigning from the BJP, has been nominated for Nilgiri assembly segment.

The BJD has replaced its candidate in Deogarh assembly seat, with Romanch Ranjan Biswal taking the place of Bamanda ‘Rani’ Arundhati Devi, the wife of erstwhile Deogarh king and BJP’s Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Dev.

