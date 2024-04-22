In the political theatre of Maharashtra, BJP strategists are masterfully steering the narrative away from local titans like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, aiming to cast the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a titanic clash between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Amidst the brewing storm of public discontent over leaders who split their parties to ally with the BJP, the BJP tacticians are skillfully trying to shift the spotlight. Voters’ attention is being diverted from tales of deceit and betrayal, which Pawar and Thackeray have painted so eloquently, to the great stage of a showdown between Modi and Rahul.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently declared that the battleground in Baramati, Sharad Pawar’s home town, is not about the Pawar family feud or even local contenders like Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. Instead, he has framed it as a clash between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, urging voters to see a vote for Sunetra Pawar as a vote for PM Modi.

Ajit Pawar has taken up this rallying cry, steering clear of direct attacks on his uncle Sharad Pawar while championing Modi’s development agenda. Despite splitting from the NCP to support the BJP, Ajit is determined to keep the focus on national leadership.

Sena’s Campaign

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is on a mission to punish whom they refer to as “betrayers,” led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who toppled the Thackeray government to align with the BJP. Uddhav and his son Aaditya are crisscrossing the State, narrating how Shinde played to the tunes of the BJP to split the Sena and betrayed the Thackeray family. Shinde and the BJP, however, are sticking to the Modi narrative, urging voters to see their candidates as a vote for the Prime Minister.

Even the BJP candidates are using the same narrative to quell the unrest against them. BJP MP from Ahmednagar, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, has made a plea to voters: if they don’t want him, they should think of Modi instead.

Rising Resentment

Political observer Vishwas Patil notes the rising tide of resentment against the BJP for its role in splitting local parties like the NCP and Shiv Sena. With Thackeray and Sharad Pawar gaining sympathy, the BJP is banking heavily on the Modi factor, painting the battle lines between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Voters are being urged to back Modi by selecting a candidate nominated by the BJP or its allies by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadre.

This move comes as the BJP emphasises a Modi-centric campaign, even as Rahul Gandhi has maintained a low profile in the State. Instead, Congress candidates are relying heavily on Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar to spearhead their campaigns in their respective constituencies.