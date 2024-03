From today, businessline launches ‘Pollscape’, a special page to bring comprehensive coverage of the Lok Sabha elections to our readers.

Pollscape begins with spot reports on PM Narendra Modi’s southern tour as also Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Maharashtra.

We bring the voices of the voters from Jammu and Kashmir down to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

As the campaign progresses, our endeavour will be to track all parties with a neutral and objective aim to unveil the mood of the nation.