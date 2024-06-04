All eyes are now on Chandrababu Naidu, who is known as a political maverick to ensure that Andhra Pradesh strengthens its economic position and create another Hyderabad, if not better city in the State.

As the results of Assembly elections have shown who the winner is, political economists feel task ahead for Naidu may not be easy, but with the numbers that he has got, he will not only in the State but even at the Centre play a critical role.

Also read: The rise and fall of Jagan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh

For example, the manifestos of both Naidu’s TDP and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP talk about social welfare and development. The issue is who is more committed?

As Professor Suresh Govindapuram, IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University puts it, “The new government does not have resources due to various reasons including bifurcation of the two Telugu speaking States. What will make a difference will be the relationship between Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu.”

Stability is another factor that will matter. The issue of State capital will be a key factor here, he said adding “Naidu (2014-19) had worked on Capital Development Region and also attracted investments. Kia Motors is a fine example and many educational institutions also had made commitments. But after the change of guard in 2019, investments did see a decline and contractors of many projects had left.”

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) manifesto

The new regime’s challenge will be income generation, which will largely depend on capital incentive projects which will in turn lead to infrastructure development, he said.

According to Kutumba Rao, Vice-Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board, TDP manifesto has been drafted carefully to reduce inequality in wealth distribution.

“Freebies being offered by governments should not lead to weakening the beneficiary. The current format followed by YSRCP while weakening the beneficiary has also dented the exchequer,” he pointed out.

The state has huge debt and there is no provision for capital expenditure, he said adding “basically leaving nothing for the future generation.”

TDP has the mantra for zero poverty and the endeavour will be reach to the goal he said adding that “Since there will be no uncertainty over capital, for the State it will bring in a sense of stability.”