Of the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengaluru, one of the more interesting contests is in Bengaluru North owing to the two candidates from the national parties in the fray, as well as the demographic make-up of the seat. The eight assembly segments that constitute the LS seat includes Malleswaram, which is quintessential old Bengaluru, the tech corridor of KR Puram, and the poorer parts of the city like Pulakeshinagar.

While the BJP has fielded Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, the Congress candidate is the suave and urbane Rajeev Gowda, educated at Wharton and Berkley, and who has taught at the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru. Gowda, a former Rajya Sabha member, is also a national spokesperson for India’s Grand Old Party.

Both the candidates carry considerable political weight. While Karandlaje is seen as a protege of the BJP’s Lingayat strongman, B.S. Yediyurappa, Gowda also has a political lineage. His father Venkatappa was the Speaker of the State Assembly and Chairman of the Vidhana Parishad, while his uncle Krishnappa was a doyen of the cooperative sector and was responsible for setting up Bengaluru Dairy, one of the largest milk cooperatives in the country.

On the surface, it looks like advantage BJP for a few reasons. Congress last won this seat in 1999. The BJP has traditionally been strong in the urban parts of the state, including Bengaluru, and in the 2023 assembly polls won five of the eight assembly segments that constitute this parliamentary seat.

Positives for Congress

However, analysts feel the Congress may put up a tougher fight this time for a few reasons. Congress is in power in Karnataka. Of the five legislators elected on the Lotus symbol, one has switched loyalties. S.T. Somashekar, the sitting BJP MLA from Yeshvanthapura, not only cross-voted during the recent Rajya Sabha polls, but has also thrown his weight behind Gowda. Which means both the BJP and Congress have the support of four sitting legislators each.

Also, there is considerable unhappiness within the BJP about Karandlaje being given the ticket. The Union Minister, who represents the Udupi-Chikmagalur LS seat in the outgoing Parliament, was moved to Bengaluru North after internal protests from party men.

Gowda is confident that Bengaluru North will elect him this time. “Four things are helping us. One, the lack of work done by the BJP, which has represented this constituency for long. Second, even BJP workers are unhappy that a candidate has been foisted on them. More importantly, the work undertaken by the Congress state government will spur a positive vote for change. The fourth is my own track record of contribution to the nation, state and the city.’

Both Karandlaje and Gowda are Vokkaligas, who are numerically the largest group in the constituency. However, the presence of a large chunk of minority votes may help the Congress. Political analyst L. Manjunath says: “The BJP candidate is seen by many as a migratory bird, and the entire party has not rallied behind her. Rajeev is a well educated, articulate, local candidate, who has a good chance. Unlike the previous two elections, we will see a closer contest this time.“

The 24 lakh voters of the constituency will decide who will represent them on April 26.

(With inputs from BL Intern Meghna Barik)

