Viewers, who had tuned into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Thursday night prime time, heard Sunil Gavaskar talk about something not related to cricket.

“With over 97 crore registered voters and over 10.5 lakh polling stations, India readies for the biggest democratic exercise in the world. Let your voice be heard. Exercise your right and cast your vote,” he said.

‘National Icon’ initiative

The cricket legend is not the only one. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has roped in a slew of celebs as part of its “National Icon” initiative to get Indians to vote. From Big B to Sachin Tendulkar and from Sanya Malhotra to R Madhavan, a host of stars are not only urging voters to cast their vote but spreading awareness on ways to do so.

For instance, Rajkummar Rao has been telling voters about ECI’s eVIGIL citizen app. Actor Taapsee Pannu reminisces about her first-time voting experience in a video message, while former Indian captain Mithali Raj stresses on the need to travel to one’s constituency to vote. ECI social media posts have also been giving glimpses of citizens from all communities including youth, senior citizens and the third gender casting their votes during the first and second phase of polling.

Brands pitch in

Meanwhile several brands have pitchforked themselves into the elections, with catchy campaigns on the importance of voting. Take Mother Dairy, which is using its milk packets to amplify ECI’s message of “ Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv” across markets. “Being a brand that connects with the masses on a daily basis, we use our mediums as a platform to engage with our consumers on various occasions - festivals for instance. Likewise, this time we are taking a similar route to encourage larger participation from voters in the country’s biggest festival,” said Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched a social media campaign titled #VoteKarneKoTaiyaar encouraging first time voters to register themselves to be able to vote. Several other brands such as Manforce, BluSmart, Tinder India, Bangur Cements, Kamdhenu Paints and Air India Express among others have put out attractive campaigns on the need to vote.

Brand expert Harish Bijoor said, “When brands come up with campaigns to encourage consumers to vote, it definitely has a positive rub-off on them. These brands are seen to be involved, concerned and more than just inanimate items that are consumed. “