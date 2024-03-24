Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Sunday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that the CBI had “deliberately” chosen to conduct consecutive raids on her properties with the “sole intention” of hindering her campaign process and creating a “negative perception” about her in the run up to polls.

Trinamool has fielded Moitra from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. The CBI on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of the former TMC MP in multiple locations in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case.

“It is pertinent to mention that the so-called searches and seizure operations conducted by the CBI resulted in absolutely zero fruition as the CBI admittedly went back empty-handed...This is not surprising as such illegal measures have been undertaken by the CBI to please their political masters at the Centre,” Moitra wrote in the latter to the EC.

She urged the Election Commission to issue appropriate guidelines and create a framework vis-a-vis the conduct of investigation by central agencies during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.