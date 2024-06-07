Key BJP allies -- TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar -- on Friday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests.

Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting here, BJP allies JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi among others supported the proposal moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA.

"Balancing regional aspirations and national interests must run parallelly while ensuring holistic development for all strata of society," Naidu said.

Naidu said Modi's rallies in Andhra Pradesh helped the TDP win 16 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that Modi will develop India significantly and pay attention to Bihar.

Also read July budget to offer insights into govt reforms: Fitch Ratings

"We are confident that Modi will develop India and we will wholeheartedly support him every passing day," Kumar said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit