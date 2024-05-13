Baharampur

Reports of sporadic incidents of violence and complaints of electoral malpractices poured in as eight constituencies, including high-profile seats like Baharampur and Krishnanagar, in West Bengal went to polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

From these eight constituencies, 75.66 per cent polling was recorded till 5 p.m.

In this phase in South Bengal, all eyes were on the Baharampur and Krishnanagar seats from where state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress’ firebrand leader Mahua Moitra, respectively, were seeking re-election. While Baharampur recorded 75.36 per cent polling, Krishnanagar recorded 77.29 per cent.

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar constituency on the day of voting | Photo Credit: PTI

“I am visiting different booths in my constituency to ensure that electoral malpractices do not occur. We are relying on the Election Commission for free and fair elections. But, the Trinamool Congress always votes with support of the state police,” Chowdhury told media here.

The State witnessed multiple incidents of violence and clashes between workers of the ruling TMC and the BJP throughout the day in Bardhaman-Durgapur LS constituency. In this constituency, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is contesting against former cricketer Kirti Azad.

In Monteswar area of Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC and the BJP around noon, when Ghosh was on his way to a booth following complaints of booth jamming.

As Ghosh, a former state BJP president, was on his way, TMC supporters blocked his convoy and squatted in front of his vehicle. They also started to protest against him. Stones were allegedly hurled at his convoy.

“Police are just mute spectators. Trinamool has let loose a reign of terror here. Since morning, Trinamool goons have beaten up our party’s polling agents. They are not allowing free and fair polling,” Ghosh told the media.

His convoy was again allegedly attacked at Kalna Gate in the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. Bricks were allegedly hurled at his convoy. “This is the second time my convoy has been attacked. Two of my security personnel were injured. They were taken to the hospital,” Ghosh said.

The ruling TMC in the state, however, denied the charges, claiming that Ghosh was trying to “vitiate” the atmosphere by sensing a “defeat” in the electoral battle.

According to the press briefing of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, a total of 1,705 complaints were received from the eight constituencies.