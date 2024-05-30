As the suspense of the election results hangs heavy in the air, Nagpur, the bastion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is engulfed in a fervent debate. The question on everyone’s lips is whether the BJP leadership conspired to thwart Union Minister and party’s senior leader Nitin Gadkari’s path to the Lok Sabha.

Gadkari, the ‘highwayman’ who is close to the RSS inner circle is looking for a third consecutive Lok Sabha victory from Nagpur. Hoping for a larger national role post-2024, Gadkari focused on winning the Nagpur seat by a margin exceeding five lakh votes. While opponents have openly made allegations that BJP leadership tried to defeat Gadkari, local political observers admit a rift between Gadkari and Fadnavis camp.

In a recent column in the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, leader Sanjay Raut accused PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of colluding to defeat Gadkari in Nagpur. Raut claimed that Fadnavis only reluctantly joined Gadkari’s campaign once it became clear that Gadkari was not going to be defeated. According to Raut, all the groundwork for Gadkari’s defeat was laid by Fadnavis and RSS members in Nagpur are openly discussing this. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh seconded Raut’s observations.

Odds with Leadership

“It is a fact that Gadkari is becoming increasingly isolated within the BJP, and this was palpable during the election campaign. The outspoken Gadkari is at odds with the BJP leadership over several policies, and in Nagpur, there is a notable conflict between Gadkari and Fadnavis, who also hails from Nagpur. This underlying conflict was evident during the election campaign. Yet, Gadkari retains a significant standing within the party and the RSS, making it unlikely for any BJP leader to sabotage his chances in polls openly, “ remarked a local senior political observer and scribe speaking to businessline.

Gadkari has been outspoken on several issues, often challenging the party leadership’s stance. While the BJP has advocated for a “Congress-mukt Bharat” (Congress-free India), Gadkari has expressed support for a strong Congress party, emphasising the importance of robust opposition in a democratic system. Party insiders suggest that Gadkari was dissatisfied with the BJP’s strategies to split Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, to gain power in Maharashtra.

Political Stand

While the BJP engages in a fierce battle with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, Gadkari has consistently advocated for the separation of political differences from personal relationships. He has maintained amicable contacts with both Thackeray and Pawar, emphasising the importance of maintaining cordiality despite political rivalries. And this is not the case with Devendra Fadnavis or any other BJP leader in Maharashtra.

Gadkari has kept mum on this issue while, the BJP leaders have denied any difference between Gadkari and other leaders. Responding to Sanjay Raut’s allegations, Fadnavis recently told reporters in Nagpur: “I have repeatedly said not to ask me questions about Sanjay Raut. I don’t speak about people who write articles after smoking marijuana. I think he is in London, where there is good mental treatment available. He should take the appropriate medications.”