Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed his lack of faith in the exit polls that indicated single-digit numbers for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President said he is confident the party will secure double-digit numbers in the State.

“I don’t have faith in exit polls. You have seen and heard all this before. I am confident that Congress will win in double digits,” said DK Shivakumar speaking to reporters.

“I don’t trust the assessment provided by these exit polls, as they don’t go interior. They would have done it based on some sample size and I don’t believe in it. The INDIA bloc is ready to take over the mantles,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier stated his expectations of winning 15-20 out of 28 seats in Karnataka. However, early exit polls predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would not only sweep Karnataka, but also establish their presence in States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Candidates for biennial elections

Meanwhile the party has released a list of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections. Congress is likely to win seven out of 11 seats given its strength in the assembly. The party members also have expectations of winning majority seats in the graduates and teachers’ constituency elections.

Among the eight candidates nominated for the biennial elections is Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka CM’s younger son and former MLA for Varuna. Other candidates contesting to become MLCs are Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju, Vasanth Kumar, K Govindaraj, Ivan D’Souza, Bilkis Bano, Jagdev Guttedar and Basanagouda Badarli.