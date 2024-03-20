The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections which will take place on April 19 in 102 constituencies spread across 17 States and 4 Union Territories.

The Commission said March 28 will be the last date for filing nominations for Bihar and March 27 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Of the 102 constituencies that will see voting, 39 are in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Uttarakhand, Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and 1 each in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

“March 30 will be the date for scrutiny of nominations for Bihar and March 28 for others,” the notification said.

Likewise, April 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for Bihar, and March 30 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry;

“June 6, the date before which the election shall be completed in all the above-mentioned parliamentary constituencies,” the notification read.

The final of the seven phase Lok Sabha polls is scheduled for June 1, with counting of votes slotted for June 4.