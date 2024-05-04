Eight candidates, including AIUDF chief and sitting Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal, contesting in the third and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam have criminal cases registered against them as per affidavits submitted by them while filing nomination papers.

Besides Ajmal, the ruling NDA's partner, Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Jayanta Basumatary, three independents and one each from the Asom Jana Morcah and Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, have cases pending against them.

Dhubri constituency has four candidates with cases against them, while Barpeta has two and Guwahati and Kokrajhar (ST) have one each.

Ajmal, contesting the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive term, has two cases pending against him in the state but no charges have been framed against him yet.

The cases are related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, as well as charges related to words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

AGP's Choudhury, a former minister and eight-time MLA who is contesting from Barpeta constituency, has one case pending against him related to cheating and dishonestly acquiring property, along with criminal conspiracy but no charges have been framed against him yet.

UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary contesting from Kokrajhar (ST) has one case pending against him for voluntarily causing hurt by obscene acts and songs but charges have not been framed against him yet.

The highest number of 15 cases are pending against independent candidate Dulu Ahmed, contesting from Barpeta, on charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing acquiring property, criminal breach of trust, forgery for the purpose of cheating, defamation, charges related to obscene acts and songs, charges related to word, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, etc.

Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal's Amitabh Sarma, contesting from Guwahati constituency, has five cases pending against him with no charges framed against him yet.

The cases are related to sedition, attempts to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, criminal breach of trust, forgery for the purpose of cheating, cheating and dishonestly acquiring property, criminal conspiracy, and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, or place of birth.

Assam Jana Morcha's Shukur Ali, contesting from Dhubri, has one case pending against him related to criminal breach of trust, cheating, and dishonestly acquiring property, but no charges have been framed so far.

Independent candidate Faruk Khan, contesting from Dhubri constituency, has one case related to forgery for the purpose of cheating but no charges have been framed against him.

Another independent, Alakesh Roy, also contesting from Dhubri, has a case related to illegal payments and disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant pending against him but no charges have been framed yet.

Elections to the four constituencies of Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST), and Guwahati will be held in the state on May 7.