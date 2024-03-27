Filing of nominations for 88 parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 12 States and Union Territories will begin on Thursday, the Election Commission of India said.

The States included in the second phase are: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, apart from one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur), the ECI stated in a statement on Wednesday. The filling of nominations for 102 Lok Sabha seats for polling in the first phase is ending on Tuesday.

The last date of nominations in second phase of elections is April 4, which is 22 days before the polling is scheduled to take place in the 12 States/UTs along with one part of Outer Manipur, as per the ECI.

However, scrutiny of nominations for all 11 States/UTs, except Jammu and Kashmir, will take place on April 5. For J&K, it is a day later.

The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur PC was included in the gazette notification issued for phase 1. Fifteen ACs in the Outer Manipur PC will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 and 13 ACs will go to polls in the second phase.