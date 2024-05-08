The withdrawal of support to BJP by three independent MLAs in Haryana is unlikely to bring down the Nayab Singh Saini government as it enjoys a six-month immunity from a floor test after winning the confidence motion at the time of the change of guard of Chief Ministers in March. However, the move by independent MLAs shows the growing political clout of the Congress in the state.

Three independent legislators — Sombir Sangwan from Dadri, Randhir Singh Gollen from Pundri and Dharampal Gonder from Nilokheri — announced on Tuesday evening that they were switching sides to support the Congress. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, and party’s State unit chief Udai Bhan, were also at the press meet at Rohtak.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta clarified that on the demand of the leader of opposition, Hooda, a majority test was conducted earlier on the floor of the assembly and, therefore, there was no need to conduct it for another six months. A day after being sworn in as the Haryana CM on March 12, Saini had won the trust vote.

BJP sources said by the time the six-month cap is over, it will be time to face the assembly elections in the State.

Ground situation

The BJP, with its 40 MLAs in the 90-seat Haryana assembly, is two short of the majority figure as it continues to enjoy the support of the remaining three of the six independent MLAs. The current strength of the assembly is 88 owing to vacancies arising, including the resignation of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is now contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Karnal.

On the other hand, the Congress has 30 legislators and with the support of three Independents its tally goes up to 33. For the Congress to get past the magic figure of 45, it has to have the entire support of 10 legislators of the JJP, and also from lone MLAs of Haryana Lokhit Party and the INLD as well.

JJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, who had been supporting the BJP for some years, said his party had extended support to the Congress given that the BJP government has lost the trust of the people of Haryana. “The Congress has to decide if it will make a move or not,” he said.

Deepender Singh Hooda, son of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, said, the BJP government in Haryana is in the minority as of now. “After this alliance broke, they (BJP) went to the Governor and gave a list of 48 MLAs. Out of 48, two MLAs, Ranjit Singh Chautala and Manohar Lal Khattar, who are contesting the Lok Sabha elections, have resigned. Today, their (BJP) number has come down to only 42. Naib Singh’s government has no moral right to stay in power. They should resign on moral grounds and elections should be held again by imposing President’s rule in the state impartially,” he remarked.

AAP is contesting only from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, while Congress has put up candidates for the rest of the nine seats. Interestingly, BSP which fought on all the seats in the previous election, has so far announced candidature in one seat only.