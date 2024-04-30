Free travel for women in State-run RTC Buses, three free gas cylinders per year and ₹20,000 investment support for farmers per annum are among the long-list of freebies promised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Front’s manifesto for elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh.

The manifesto for the upcoming elections to be held on May 13, 2024 was released jointly by TDP President N Chandra Babu Naidu, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and State BJP in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh in Amaravati on Tuesday.

“We formed the Front with an aim to restore the lost glory to the Telugus. We are announcing ‘Super Six’ for the welfare of the poor and are sure of the complete support from the Centre in implementing the manifesto,” Naidu said while releasing it formally.

The manifesto promises continuation of the now-stalled greenfield capital at Amaravati while ensuring the balanced regional growth in the State.

SUPER SIX

The ‘Super Six’ of the manifesto tops the list of freebies. They include provision of 20 lakh jobs to the youth, an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month, ₹15,000 per year to all the school-going students, ₹1,500 per month to all women in the age group of 19-59, three gas cylinders per household every year and free travel for women in RTC Buses.

In addition to the Super Six schemes which have already been hinted at by the Front, some additional schemes have also been announced today in the manifesto as Super Six 2.0.

Under the Saubhagya Scheme, ₹10 lakh subsidy has been promised for small and medium enterprises along with start-ups. “Public, Private, People Partnership (4P) schemes will be launched to ensure transformation of the poor to the rich,” the manifesto said.

An old-age pension of ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 for the physically-challenged per month with retrospective effect from April 1, 2024, ₹4,000 monthly pension for members of backward classes who are above 50 years and free-power supply to weavers up to 200 units per month also featured in the manifesto.

According to Pawan Kalyan, the manifesto has been formulated to bring Andhra Pradesh “back on track” by the Front in the wake of “destruction” of the Polavaram Project and capital at Amaravati, among others.