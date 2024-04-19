Pune

In the vibrant political landscape of Maharashtra, there’s an unwritten rule: no rally is complete without invoking the legendary spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Whether it’s the thundering voice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the eloquence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, every speech resonates with the valour and the legacy of this iconic king, sending shivers down the spine of every Maharashtrian listener.

Yet, amidst the fervent chants and slogans that echo through the streets, a curious paradox unfolds. Despite the omnipresent shadow of Shivaji, his descendants have struggled to etch their names in the annals of Maharashtra’s political saga. They’ve traversed across party lines in a quest for political fortune, yet the coveted limelight has remained elusive. While members of the royal family have successfully secured seats in the State Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, their foray into politics has yet to translate into significant statewide influence or political clout.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, royal members are once again making waves in the political arena. The Congress has nominated 76-year-old Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, the 12th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate. He will be contesting as a Congress candidate. Shahu Chhatrapati has a history with the Congress, having associated with the party for a period before joining the Shiv Sena in the late 1990s. After a brief stint in politics, he distanced himself from the political scene. However, at the urging of NCP President Sharad Pawar, Shahu Chhatrapati has re-entered the political fray.

Kolhapur contest

“People and parties with progressive thoughts must come together. All Indians must get protection and equal treatment. I am in the poll fray because of people’s demand,” said Shahu Chhatrapati, adding that PM Modi’s direction to the nation has gone wrong. His son, Malojiraje, won an assembly election from Kolhapur as a Congress candidate in 2004 but was defeated in 2009.

Another son of Shahu Chhatrapati, Sambhaji Chhatrapati, contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls as an NCP candidate but was unsuccessful. He later aligned himself closely with the BJP and was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP. Despite attempting to carve out his own political space by establishing the Swarajya outfit, Sambhaji failed to leave a significant impact.

Satara royals with BJP

While the Kolhapur branch of the royal family has been trying to maintain its presence in politics, the Satara branch has retained control over politics in Satara city. Udayanraje, the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, represented Satara as an MP when he was with Sharad Pawar’s NCP. He later switched to the BJP but was defeated in the by-polls. He is currently serving as a BJP Rajya Sabha MP but is contesting as the BJP candidate from Satara. His cousin, Shivendraraje, is a BJP MLA from Satara, having previously been associated with the Congress and NCP.

Exiting the grandeur of the royal palace to seek the populace’s approval has proven challenging for Maharashtra’s regal lineage. Once again, in 2024, the scions of this noble house find themselves embroiled in the electoral battle, each championing different banners.