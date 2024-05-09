Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped raking up the "Ambani-Adani" issue in his speeches, the party's national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, reacted to the remark, saying her brother speaks about them daily.

"PM Narendra Modi said that Rahul Gandhi is not taking Adani's name. The truth is this: Rahul Gandhi talks about Adani every day. It seems that even PM Modi is compelled to take their names," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters on Thursday.

Commenting on PM Modi's need 400 seats so the Congress cannot put the Babri lock on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya' statement, she said, "This is a blatant lie. Congress has said again and again that everyone will respect the decision of the Supreme Court and that is what we have done and will continue to do."

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi she said, "Asaduddin Owaisi is working directly with the BJP. Wherever the BJP needs him to field someone to push back other parties, he is doing it. It has become very clear in the Telangana elections."

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Karimpur, PM Modi said that for years the Congress' 'Shehzada' used to speak of '5 industrialists' and then he started to speak only of "Ambani and Adani" and now they are silent on them.

"For five years, the Congress' Shehzada kept repeating one thing. But when the Rafale issue faded, he switched to targeting five industrialists, especially Ambani and Adani." However, once the elections were announced, he stopped attacking them. Today, I ask from Telangana: How much money did they take from Ambani and Adani? What changed overnight? Zaroor daal mein kuch kaala hai. You abused them for five years and then it stopped overnight?" the PM had said."

Why has Shahzade Ji stopped talking about Ambani and Adani in this election all of a sudden? People are smelling a secret deal," said PM Modi. Raebareli will go to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.