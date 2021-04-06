Heavy turnout in Assam

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Assam recorded more than 55 per cent of polling till 2 pm on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission, the voting is peaceful in the 40 constituencies that are going to polls in the third and final phase.
"Peaceful polling underway in third and last phase of Assam Assembly Election across 40 Assembly Constituencies," the Election Commission's spokesperson tweeted. Assam had witnessed a record turnout of voters, 84.72 per cent, in 2016. The State is expected to witness a similar turnout in this election too. The first and second phases witnessed more than 72 and 76 per cent of polling respectively.
State Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal urged people to fulfill their democratic duty. "As the final phase of Assam Assembly Polls commences, I urge all those eligible to vote and fulfill your democratic duty. My earnest appeal, especially to the youth and first time voters, to take part in this great exercise," he said in Twitter.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked the people to remember the five promises of the Congress. "As you step out to vote today, remember the impact of your votes on your future and that of Assam! Make sure you choose peace, unity, progress and inclusivity with Congress's five guarantees!," he tweeted.
Senior BJP leader and Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said the votes shall determine the future of Assam. "Today is your day to endorse the politics of progress and development. Please do go out and cast your vote for it shall determine the future of us and Assam. Your vote is precious," he said.
Senior Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi urged people to vote wisely. "When you vote for positive change, you vote to contribute to the vision of building a progressive Assam. Your vote in the third and final phase of polling in Assam has the power to change all that has been done wrong to Assam in the past 5 years. Vote wisely!," he said.
