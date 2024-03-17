The Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents have written to the Election Commission of India requesting a change in the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh. The association expressed concern that scheduling the polls for June 1st, which falls during the peak tourist season, would negatively impact the tourism industry. They urged the commission to consider holding the elections in an earlier phase to minimise disruption to tourism businesses.

In the letter reviewed by businessline, the Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents’ Association (HPTAA) argued that holding elections later, as planned, would disrupt the crucial summer months (April to June). They highlighted the industry’s fragile state, still recovering from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The association’s president pointed out, “The Covid-19 pandemic completely wiped out our tourism seasons in 2021 and 2022, leaving many hoteliers and other businesses bankrupt.”

‘Strong case’

Further emphasising the industry’s need for a successful summer season, the HPTAA highlighted the devastating floods and landslides caused by the 2023 monsoon, which “severely damaged the State’s infrastructure, keeping tourists away from July to November.” These events, coupled with the pandemic’s lingering effects, made a strong case for an uninterrupted summer season.

According to statistics from the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department, the State saw a nearly 6 per cent increase from 2022, welcoming 16,004,924 tourists. This translates to a breakdown of 15,942,118 domestic tourists and 62,806 foreign tourists. However, this figure remains below the pre-pandemic peak of 2019, when Himachal Pradesh attracted 17,212,107 tourists (16,829,231 domestic and 382,876 foreign). There’s still a gap of approximately 7.01 per cent to recover completely from pre-pandemic tourist levels.

The association stressed the importance of the summer months, with a spokesperson saying, “Himachal sees peak tourist influx from April to June, which contributes to roughly 75 per cent of the yearly income for those dependent on tourism for livelihood.”

Heavy losses

Reports estimate losses due to the July and August rains at a staggering ₹9,905.77 crore. Over 200 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents and accidents, and many more were displaced. The monsoon’s impact was severe, requiring major relief and restoration efforts.

The HPTAA expressed concern that holding elections later in the year would coincide with peak tourist activity. They anticipated negative consequences similar to those experienced during the 2019 elections, when extended campaigning and rallies deterred tourists, leading to substantial losses for hotels, transportation providers, and other tourism businesses.