‘In Assam, the vote was for development’

The Sarbanand Sonowal Government in Assam is set to get a second term with a comfortable margin. At the time of filing this report, the data provided by the Election Commission showed the BJP-led alliance leading in 79 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

“People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form the government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL,” Sonowal told reporters as the initial trends started coming.

Priority is to fight Covid

Senior Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma won by a record 1,01,911 votes from the Jalukbari constituency. The Party’s state president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, said his government is committed to development. Sharma said the immediate priority is to help people fight Covid 19 and make vaccines available. “It is a task everyone has to jointly. Narendra Modi is fighting from the front,” Sharma told news channels.

Dass said it is now just a formality to form the next government because of the extreme love and affection of the people of the State. “The BJP government will work with double encouragement and full dedication to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the State. We are also committed to overall development of all communities and we will tirelessly work for them,” he added.

The Congress said it will find out the reasons for the defeat. The party’s in-charge of the media, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said the party will continue to work with the people. “We have lost the election in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but we have neither lost our morale nor our resolve or determination to continuously become people’s voice in these times of unprecedented calamity. The Congress party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correcting our mistakes and doing appropriate course correction,” he said.