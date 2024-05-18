In a last bit of campaigning in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leaders of the INDIA bloc showed their strength in Mumbai.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organised a rally and roadshow, INDIA bloc leaders held a press conference and roadshow.

Trying to ban RSS

In the press conference, the three coalition party alliance stated that the BJP is trying to ban the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS). The INDIA alliance stated that they have decided on a Prime Minister candidate. Organised by the INDIA alliance, leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar claimed that the BJP is trying to ban the RSS.

“JP Nadda said the BJP does not require the RSS. They will very soon call the RSS also fake and will try to ban the organisation. Narendra Modi will not remain the prime minister after June 4. We have conducted our meetings and have taken decisions on the Prime Ministerial candidate,” said Uddhav Thackeray addressing the media in Mumbai.

Speaking on infrastructure development, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the work on the bullet train corridor. “The bullet train was expected to come to Mumbai. It was announced during the first election and it has not come in 10 years. Every single agency is being misused. We have assured that after we win we will address the issues of the public including providing ₹1 lakh to women and a uniform rate of GST,” said Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath in a rally in Malegaon in Maharashtra stated that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will soon be a part of India. “After Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will be a part of India. The spirit of Aurangazeb has crept into Congress and people will not accept this. That is why I have come here to ask you not to accept Congress. Those who ask what Modi has done should know that he has lifted more people out of poverty than the entire population of Pakistan,” said Yogi according to news agencies in Maharashtra.