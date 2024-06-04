Of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is leading in seven, while the ruling Mahayuti is ahead in three constituencies.

As per the latest trends, the MVA is leading in Chandrapur, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Ramtek and Bhandara-Gondia.

Congress's Chandrapur candidate, Pratibha Dhanorkar, is leading by more than one lakh votes against Maharashtra minister and BJP heavyweight, Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance is leading in Nagpur, Akola and Buldhana.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, was leading by more than 78,000 votes, over his nearest rival Congress' Vikas Thakare, in the 10th round in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won five of the total 10 Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha, namely Nagpur, Akola, Wardha, Bhandara-Gondia and Gadchiroli, while the undivided Shiv Sena, had bagged three seats of Ramtek, Buldhana and Yavatmal-Washim. The Congress managed to win only the Chandrapur seat.